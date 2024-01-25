Chinese vice foreign minister visits North Korea in latest diplomacy between countries

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it’s hosting a Chinese government delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, as it continues its efforts to strengthen ties with Beijing and Moscow. State media said Sun’s delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday after crossing the land border between the countries. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been trying to boost the visibility of its partnership with China and Russia and strengthen his regional footing by joining a united front against the United States.

