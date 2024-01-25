Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ returns to theaters, in IMAX 70mm, with new ‘Dune: Part Two’ footage

Time isn’t inverting: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is coming back to movie theaters for a week, including on IMAX 70mm and other large-format screens. Warner Bros. Discovery said Thursday that the limited re-release of Nolan’s mind-bender starring John David Washington will begin on Feb. 23. The showings will also feature new footage from Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two,” which opens a week later. Nolan said in a statement that “seeing the way audiences responded to our large format presentations of ‘Oppenheimer,’ I’m thrilled that Warner Bros. is giving audiences a chance to see ‘Tenet’ the way it was intended to be seen.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.