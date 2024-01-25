Meet Efruz, the Jack Russell terrier that loves to surf the waves of Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Little Efruz balances himself on the front of the surfboard as waves foam around him and his companion as they skim over the Pacific waters off Peru. Efruz is a 4-year-old Jack Russell terrier and he is a common sight these hot days of the Southern Hemisphere summer. “He loves the sea,” says his owner, Mauro Canella, a surfing instructor at the beach in San Bartolo, 30 miles from downtown Lima. Canella says they began surfing together about a year ago. And they are not the only dog-human duo surfing the waves off San Baartolo. A dozen or more can be seen druing a weekend.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.