Poland’s pro-EU government and opposition disagree on whether 2 pardoned lawmakers can stay on

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new pro-European Union government and conservative opposition disagree on whether two opposition politicians pardoned this week can still serve as lawmakers. Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government has moved to reverse policies of his predecessors that led to conflicts with the EU. The previously ruling right-wing Law and Justice party, frustrated over its loss in the October parliamentary elections, has been protesting the moves. The lower house of parliament was in session on Thursday. Officials are experts were divided on whether the two can attend the proceedings. The parliament speaker stripped them of their mandates after they were convicted in December of abuse of power. They were released from prison on Tuesday, following a presidential pardon.

