Puerto Rico averts strike at biggest public health institution after reaching a deal with workers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government has narrowly avoided an indefinite strike at the U.S. territory’s biggest public health institution after reaching an agreement with union leaders. The looming strike at the Medical Center was scheduled to start Friday at midnight. It would have been the newest blow to Puerto Rico’s crumbling health system given that the center provides care not available at other institutions on the island. The deal was reached Thursday after health workers who had been demanding better working conditions and a monthly salary increase of up to $2,000 agreed to an increase of up to $800 after months of negotiations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.