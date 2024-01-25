Remains found at a central Indiana estate are those of a man who has been missing since 1993

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana coroner says remains recovered from the central Indiana estate of a presumed serial killer have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 1993. Authorities said Thursday the remains recovered in 1996 at the Fox Hollow Farm estate of Herbert Baumeister were found to match Manuel Resendez. Resendez was 34 when he disappeared. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison says Resendez was identified through a family reference sample provided in early 2023. Jellison has said roughly 10,000 charred bones and bone fragments have been found at Baumeister’s 18-acre estate in metro Indianapolis. Baumeister was 49 when he killed himself in Canada in July 1996.

