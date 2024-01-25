Report finds 93 US deaths after cosmetic surgery in Dominican Republic since 2009

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say 93 Americans have died after cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic since 2009. Many of the recent deaths involved a procedure known as a Brazilian butt lift. The operation has grown in popularity recently and has led to deaths in other countries as well, including the U.S. The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic requested a health investigation after an escalating number of U.S. women died after visiting the Caribbean nation for liposuctions, breast implants and other cosmetic procedures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released the results of the investigation.

