Storm hits Australia with strong winds and power outages, but weakens from cyclone to tropical storm

SYDNEY (AP) — Strong winds hit Australia’s northeast coast Friday, leaving thousands without power, but the area was spared heavy damage as Tropical Cyclone Kirrily weakened into a tropical storm. Wind gusts of up to 170 kilometers an hour battered coastal cities and towns, while fallen trees caused property damage. But the cyclone was downgraded Friday to a tropical storm after making landfall in Queensland state Thursday night. There were no reported deaths or serious injuries.

