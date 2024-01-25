The Associated Press wins duPont-Columbia award for Ukraine war documentary ’20 Days in Mariupol’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has won a prestigious broadcast journalism award for “20 Days in Mariupol,” its documentary on the war in Ukraine produced with PBS’ “Frontline.” The documentary was among 15 winners of the 2024 duPont-Columbia Awards announced at a ceremony at Columbia University in New York on Thursday. “20 Days in Mariupol” chronicles Russia’s siege of the Ukrainian port city and the international journalists who remained, documenting Russia’s atrocities and capturing enduring images of the war. The film has also been nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, marking the AP’s first Oscar nomination in the 178-year-old news organization’s history.

