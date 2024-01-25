US expresses concerns over Sri Lanka’s controversial internet regulation law

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The United States is expressing concerns over Sri Lanka’s controversial online regulation bill a day after it was passed in Parliament over protests by the media, opposition and rights activists. The Online Safety bill would allow the government to set up a commission with a wide range of powers, including ordering people and internet service providers to remove online posts deemed “prohibited statements.” It can also legally pursue people who publish such posts. On Thursday, U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung said the U.S. has concerns about the potential impact of this bill and urged “Sri Lanka to prioritize transparency and ensure any legislation does not stifle the voices of its people .”

