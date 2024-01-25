What you should know if you’re about to fly on a Boeing Max 9

Those grounded Boeing jets are coming back starting Friday. Air travelers will want to know if they are safe. The head of the Federal Aviation Administrations says he is confident they will be, as long as airlines follow new inspection procedures approved by his agency. Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners have been grounded since early January, shortly after one of them suffered a midflight blowout of a panel on the side of the plane. Alaska Airlines says it will resume flights with inspected planes beginning on Friday. United Airlines, the only other U.S. carrier to use the Max 9, says its planes will come back starting Sunday.

