Canadian man accused of selling deadly substances to plead not guilty: lawyer

TORONTO (AP) — The lawyer for a Canadian man accused of selling lethal substances on the internet to people at risk of self harm says he will be pleading not guilty to upgraded murder charges. Kenneth Law was charged last month with 14 counts of second-degree murder, and his lawyer confirmed those have now all been upgraded to first-degree murder. An international investigation is underway following the arrest in Canada earlier last year of the 58-year-old Law, who was initially charged with two counts of counseling and aiding suicide last year. Canadian police say Law used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested.

