China’s top diplomat at meeting with US official urges Washington not to support Taiwan independence

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has told U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan that Washington should stand by a commitment not to support independence for Taiwan during talks between the world’s two largest economies in the Thai capital. That’s according to Saturday’s statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. Wang Yi said Taiwan’s recent election doesn’t change the fact that the island is part of China. U.S. President Joe Biden has said that he doesn’t support Taiwan independence. But in practice U.S. law requires a credible defense for Taiwan. Sullivan said in a White House statement on this week’s meeting that it was important to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

