French farmers vow to continue protesting despite the government’s offer of concessions

PARIS (AP) — French farmers have vowed to continue protesting and are maintaining traffic barricades on some of the country’s major roads. The government announced a series of measures Friday but the farmers say these do not fully address their demands. The farmers want better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports. The protest has spread in recent days across the country. Protesters are using their tractors to shut down long stretches of roads and slow traffic. Highway operator Vinci Autoroutes said one major highway heading through southern France and into Spain is still closed Saturday. Some angry protesters are planning to give a new boost to the mobilization next week, threatening to block traffic around Paris for several days.

