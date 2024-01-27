German train drivers will end a 6-day strike early and resume talks with the railway operator

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s train drivers’ union is ending its six-day strike early and is back in talks with the country’s railway operator. German news agency dpa reported Saturday that the strike by the GDL union on passengers trains would end Monday morning at 2 a.m. or 0100 GMT instead of 6 p.m. or 1700 GMT as originally announced. The freight transport strike will end on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. or 1700 GMT. This week’s strike was the fourth one by the union during the current negotiations to push their demands in a rancorous dispute with state-owned Deutsche Bahn over working hours and pay. Both parties said there would be no further strikes until March 3.

