US condemns ban on Venezuelan opposition leader’s candidacy and puts sanctions relief under review

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The U.S. government has condemned the decision of Venezuela’s highest court to block the presidential candidacy of opposition leader María Corina Machado. But the Biden administration on Saturday remained noncommittal on reimposing economic sanctions against Venezuela as it has threatened to do if the government of President Nicolás Maduro fails to level the playing field before a planned election. U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Washington is “currently reviewing” its Venezuela sanctions policy. Machado is a longtime government foe and former lawmaker. She won the presidential primary organized by the faction of the opposition backed by the U.S.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.