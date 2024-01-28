Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are in Saudi Arabia to continue their around-the-world preseason tour
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami played six preseason matches last season. Most were behind closed doors with few people watching, all took place in Florida and the biggest news probably came when some fans prematurely set off fireworks and got ejected from the exhibition-season opener. It’s wildly different this season. Such is life in Lionel Messi’s world. The soccer icon and Inter Miami have a two-game tour of Saudi Arabia this week, the first match on Monday against Al-Hilal and the second match coming Thursday against Al Nassr. Messi may share the pitch again with longtime rival and fellow great Cristiano Ronaldo in the second match.