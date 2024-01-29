Czech government signs a deal with the US to acquire 24 F-35 fighter jets

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s government has signed an agreement with the United States to acquire 24 U.S. F-35 fighter jets as part of a deal worth about $6.6 billion, the biggest single purchase for the Czech military. The Czech defense minister and U.S. ambassador signed a memorandum of understanding for the deal. The first of the 24 fighter jets should be delivered in 2031, with the rest by 2035. The American aircraft will replace the Gripen fighter jets from Sweden that are currently used by the Czech army. The Czech Defense Ministry has been negotiating the deal with the U.S. for more than a year during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.