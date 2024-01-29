Dozens are presumed dead after an overloaded boat capsizes on Lake Kivu in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A local official says the majority of the 50 passengers aboard a wooden boat that capsized on a lake in eastern Congo are presumed to be dead. The official says the boat crossing Lake Kivu was also carrying 20 bags of cement and likely sunk due to being overloaded. Ten people survived and three bodies have been found, and the search continues for about 37 people. Deadly boating accidents occur frequently in Congo, where crews often overload small wooden vessels.

