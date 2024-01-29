ICC prosecutor: There are grounds to believe Sudan’s warring sides are committing crimes in Darfur

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor says his “clear finding” is that there are grounds to believe both Sudan’s armed forces and paramilitary rivals are committing crimes in the western Darfur region during the country’s current conflict. Karim Khan recently visited people who fled Darfur and warned the U.N. Security Council that they fear Darfur will become “the forgotten atrocity.” He urged Sudan’s government to provide his investigators with visas and information. Sudan plunged into chaos last April when long-simmering tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary erupted into street battles in the capital and spread to other areas.

