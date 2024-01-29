Maker of recalled sleep apnea machines agrees to halt sales in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The company behind a global recall of sleep apnea machines says it will stop selling the devices in the U.S., under a tentative agreement with regulators. Philips has recalled more than 5 million pressurized breathing machines due to risks that their foam can break down over time and be inhaled by users. The deal announced Monday has not yet been finalized and will have to be approved by a U.S. court. Philips would continue servicing existing machines in the U.S., but would not be able to sell new ones until meeting several corrective actions laid out by the FDA.

