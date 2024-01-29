Man gets 40 years to life for shooting bishop and assaulting the bride and groom at a wedding

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of shooting and wounding a bishop and assaulting the bride and groom at a church wedding ceremony in New Hampshire has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Dale Holloway, who acted as his own attorney, pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the October 2019 shooting. The forty-one-year-old has said he was mentally unstable at the time. A jury rejected an insanity defense and found him guilty in November. The shootings happened nearly two weeks after Holloway’s stepfather, a pastor at the church, was killed by the son of the groom. The son was sentenced to prison. A separate celebration of life ceremony for the pastor had been planned at the Pelham church for later that day.

