Police reviewing social media video as probe continues into fatal shooting that wounded officer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they’re reviewing a video posted on social media as part of their investigation into a shooting at a store that left an officer wounded and ended with the shooter being fatally shot by another officer. The video was made by a witness who started recording after officers began struggling with 28-year-old Alexander Spencer on Friday night. Authorities say Spencer fired a shot that hit an officer in the thigh and another officer returned fire. However, it’s unclear in the video who fired first. Spencer was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. The wounded officer remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

