Elton John and Bernie Taupin to receive the 2024 Gershwin Prize for pop music

NEW YORK (AP) — The songwriters who gave us “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” will add to their stuffed awards shelf later this year when Elton John and Bernie Taupin are awarded the Gershwin Prize. The Library of Congress says Tuesday that songwriter-performer John and lyricist Taupin will receive the library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, called by the institution “one of the great songwriting duos of all time.” They will be bestowed the prize at an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C., on March 20. PBS will air portions of it on April 8.

