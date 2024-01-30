Military veteran who killed Iraqi civilian is ordered jailed on Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military veteran who shot and killed a handcuffed civilian in Iraq nearly 20 years ago has been ordered jailed on charges that he used a metal baton to assault police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Chief Judge James Boasberg ruled Tuesday that 40-year-old Edward Richmond Jr. of Louisiana is a danger to the community. Richmond initially was released after his Jan. 22 arrest in Louisiana. FBI agents found an AR-15 assault rifle in Richmond’s closet. Richmond is prohibited from possessing firearms after his 2004 manslaughter conviction for fatally shooting an Iraqi cow herder in the head while serving in the U.S. Army.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.