Panthers new coach Dave Canales co-authored book about infidelity, addiction to alcohol, pornography

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dave Canales is ready to begin his journey as head coach of the Carolina Panthers just 16 months after co-authoring a faith-based book about working through problems with his sexual infidelity and addiction to pornography and alcohol. The book “This Marriage? The Question That Changed Everything” was written by Canales and his wife Lizzy. It details how the 42-year-old coach has worked to overcome his problems and the couple has found its way back to a healthy Christian-based marriage. Canales wrote that with the help of counseling and family he no longer has issues with infidelity or pornography. He said he’s stopped drinking alcohol. The Panthers said they were aware of the book before hiring Canales.

