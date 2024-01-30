Police seize weapons, explosives from a home in northern Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have arrested two people after finding a large weapons cache in their home. Police say the man and woman face felony counts of weapons and explosives possession. Police searching their home in the northern city of Florina on Monday seized 29 weapons, 95 ammunition magazines, 11 hand grenades, five mortar rounds, gunpowder, more than 35,000 rifle cartridges of various calibers and an improvised bomb. Authorities say the weapons included 14 assault rifles, three submachine guns, 11 handguns and one shotgun. They are investigating how the couple acquired the military hardware and whether they have been involved in any crimes.

