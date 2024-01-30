Taylor Drift and Clark W. Blizzwald take top honors in Minnesota snowplow-naming contest

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Travelers in northwestern Minnesota can shake off their trepidation about hitting the winter roads knowing Taylor Drift is clearing a path ahead of them. The snowplow named for Taylor Swift was the runaway winner of Minnesota’s fourth-annual Name a Snowplow contest. Eight new names were announced Tuesday. The second-place finisher was Clark W. Blizzwald. Third was Dolly Plowton. Waipahinte is a Dakota word for snowplow and came in fourth place. Right behind were Beyonsleigh, You’re Killin’ Me Squalls, Fast and Flurrious, and Barbie’s Dream Plow.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

