An expected drought emergency in northeast Spain would mean tighter water restrictions for Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and its surrounding in northeastern Spain’s Catalonia region are preparing for tighter water restrictions amid a historic drought that has shrunk reservoirs to record lows. Catalan authorities are expected to declare a drought emergency Thursday for an area that is home to 6 million people after water reserves fell below 16% of their capacity. The emergency would lower the daily amount of water permitted for residential and municipal purposes from 210 to 200 liters per person. Agriculture and industry also would see cuts. Experts say climate change is driving the drought and the entire Mediterranean region is expected to warm at a faster rate than many other parts of the world in coming years.

