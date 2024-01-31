Biogen will stop selling its controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm

Biogen will stop selling its Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm. The drug was once seen as a potential blockbuster but it stumbled after its launch a few years ago. The drugmaker also said Wednesday that it will end a study of the drug needed for full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Patients taking doses of Aduhelm available through the commercial market can continue until November. A company representative said there are about 2,500 people worldwide taking Aduhelm. Biogen said it will turn its focus to other treatments for the fatal, mind-robbing disease.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.