Californians don’t have to pass a background check every time they buy bullets, federal judge rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled California residents don’t have to pay for and pass a background check every time they buy bullets. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez ruled Tuesday the law is unconstitutional. His ruling took effect immediately. California Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta has asked Benitez to delay his ruling to give his office time to appeal the decision. It’s unclear if Benitez will grant that request. California has some of the toughest gun laws in the country. Many of them are being challenged in court in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that set a new standard for interpreting gun laws.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.