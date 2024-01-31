Chinese hackers determined to “wreak havoc” on US critical infrastructure, FBI director warns

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is preparing to tell House lawmakers that Chinese government hackers are busily targeting water treatment plants, the electrical grid, transportation systems and other critical infrastructure inside the United States. Wray is appearing Wednesday before a House Select Committee focused on China. According to a copy of his prepared remarks, he will say that there’s been “far too little public focus” on a cyber threat that affects “every American.” He says China’s hackers “are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike.”

By DIDI TANG and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

