Earthquakes raise alert for Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes

HONOLULU (AP) — A surge of earthquakes at Kilauea’s summit is prompting scientists to raise the alert level for the Hawaiian volcano. But any eruption is unlikely to threaten homes. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it has detected 25 to 30 small earthquakes per hour since 3 a.m. Wednesday at the southern part of the volcano’s caldera. This area is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and far from homes. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It last erupted in September, spewing lava inside the summit caldera for nearly a week. It also erupted in June.

