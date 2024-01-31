UN agencies rally around agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza as some top donors cut funding

GENEVA (AP) — An array of U.N. organizations have united to warn of “catastrophic consequences for the people of Gaza” if key donor countries don’t resume funding for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, the main lifeline for people in the besieged territory. The United States and more than a dozen other countries have announced plans to suspend contributions to the agency known as UNRWA after Israel alleged that 12 of its thousands of workers participated in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. U.N. officials warn that UNRWA will have to halt operations in February if funding is not restored.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.