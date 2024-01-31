Video shows Indiana lawmaker showing holstered gun to students who were advocating for gun control

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A video taken by a high school student shows Indiana state Rep. Jim Lucas flash a holstered gun to students who were visiting the statehouse to talk to lawmakers about gun control. Five students from Burris Laboratory School were at the Capitol as part of a day of advocacy with Students Demand Action and other gun control proponents, one of the students told The Associated Press. Lucas, a Republican from Seymour, tells the students while arguing about guns “I’m carrying now.” Lawmakers have the right to carry inside the Capitol.

