Disney appeals dismissal of free speech lawsuit as DeSantis says company should ‘move on’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of its free speech lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of Walt Disney World’s governing district. Disney filed its notice of appeal Thursday. The company had said after Wednesday’s decision that it would set a dangerous precedent if left unchallenged by giving states the green light to weaponize their powers to punish opposing viewpoints. A separate lawsuit over who controls the district also is still pending in state court in Orlando. DeSantis on Thursday called Disney’s appeal “a mistake” and said the company should move on.

