Suspect in shooting of Slovak prime minister is escorted to his home as police search for evidence

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A man charged with attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been escorted by police to his home. Slovak media reported Friday that it was part of a search for evidence. Fico, 59, was shot multiple times on Wednesday as he was greeting supporters after a government meeting in the former coal mining town of Handlova. Officials at first reported that doctors were fighting for his life, but after a five-hour operation described his situation as serious but stable. Markiza, a Slovak television broadcaster, showed footage of the suspect being taken to his home in the town of Levice on Friday morning and reported that police had seized a computer and some documents.

