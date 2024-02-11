Man convicted of execution-style killing of NYPD officer in 1988 denied parole

NEW YORK (AP) — A man convicted in the drug-related killing of a rookie New York City police officer at the height of the city’s crack epidemic decades ago has been denied parole. Todd Scott had been serving 25 years to life for his role in the shooting death of Officer Edward Byrne while he guarded the home of a witness in a drug case in February 1988. A union representing police officers said Sunday it was “relieved” to learn Scott will remain in prison. The police union said it will continue to oppose the release of two others convicted in the killing. Corrections department records show Scott is next eligible for parole in 2025.

