Ex-Illinois senator McCann’s fraud trial delayed again, but drops plan to represent himself
By JOHN O’CONNOR
AP Political Writer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has again delayed the wire fraud and money laundering trial of William “Sam” McCann, a former candidate for Illinois governor. McCann was briefly hospitalized last week and told a judge that he was “medically and psychologically” unable to proceed. The judge on Monday rejected that claim but allowed a one-day delay when McCann dropped his plan to represent himself and asked that another attorney take over. The Republican former state senator who ran for governor in 2018 was indicted in 2021 on various charges for allegedly converting hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign contributions to personal use.