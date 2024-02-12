New York stores are now required to post the extra charges for paying with a credit card
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Businesses in New York will now be required to clearly post how much extra their products will cost if customers pay with a credit card, under a new state law that took effect Sunday. The law means stores can no longer post a sign on a door and at the register stating that credit card purchases will be subject to surcharges. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement the law “will ensure individuals can trust that their purchases will not result in surprise surcharges.”