OpenAI CEO warns that ‘societal misalignments’ could make artificial intelligence dangerous
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI says that the dangers that keep him awake at night regarding artificial intelligence are the “very subtle societal misalignments” that could make the systems wreck havoc. Sam Altman, speaking Tuesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai via a video call, reiterated his call for a body like the International Atomic Energy Agency to be created to oversee AI that’s likely advancing faster than the world expects. However, Altman stressed that the AI industry, like OpenAI, shouldn’t be in the driver’s seat when it comes to making regulations governing the industry.