Oscar nominees for films from ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ to documentary shorts gather for luncheon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The annual Academy Award nominees luncheon is a chance for all the Oscar hopefuls to come together for photos, hugs and congratulations. This year’s luncheon is Monday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It’s a relatively egalitarian event where first-time, little known nominees from categories like best animated short get to rub shoulders as equals with famous nominees like Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The centerpiece of the luncheon is a group picture that the entire class of nominees takes together. This year’s most nominated films include “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers’ and ”Killers of the Flower Moon.”

