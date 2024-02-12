Q&A: Gloria Gaynor on ‘I Will Survive,’ the move from disco to gospel, her new film and new music
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly 50 years ago, Gloria Gaynor released “I Will Survive,” the first disco song to top the Billboard charts and the only one to be awarded a Grammy for best disco recording. Then, 40 years later, she earned another Grammy: for her 2019’s gospel album, “Testimony.” A new film, “Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive,” celebrates her legacy, and will hit U.S. theaters for a special one-night only presentation on Tuesday. It examines the long road to “Testimony,” but also Gaynor’s traumatic past. Gaynor told the Associated Press “I Will Survive” is the core of her purpose, “which is to bring hope, encouragement, inspiration and empowerment to people.”