Thailand looks set to crack down on legal pot market with ban on ‘recreational’ use

BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after Thailand made pot legal, the country appears set to crack down on its freewheeling drug market with a ban on “recreational” use. Legal cannabis has fueled Thailand’s tourism and farming trades and spawned thousands of neon green shops, but it’s facing public backlash over perceptions that under-regulation has made the drug available to kids and caused crime. The Cabinet is expected to consider a law that would ban recreational cannabis use while allowing medical as soon as Tuesday. In the 2023 election campaign, all major parties, including the one that originally pushed decriminalization through, promised to limit cannabis to medical use.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.