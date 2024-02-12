Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic buried in Serbia after suffering heart attack in the US

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, has been buried in his native Serbia after suffering a heart attack last month. Hundreds of mourners including Warriors coach Steve Kerr attended the funeral on a rainy day at a Belgrade cemetery. The 46-year-old Milojevic died Jan. 17 in Salt Lake City, where he was hospitalized following a medical emergency during a private team dinner. Milojevic was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship.

