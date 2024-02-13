Cargo train derails in West Virginia, but no injuries or spills from cars with hazardous materials

MAGNOLIA, W.Va. (AP) — CSX says a cargo train derailed in rural West Virginia, but no injuries were reported and no cars containing hazardous materials lost their contents. CSX and Morgan County officials say the train derailed around 4:15 p.m. Monday and the nine derailed cars contained dry cement, calcium chloride and sodium hydroxide. Morgan County 911 says no evacuation was needed because of the remote location. Hazardous materials teams checked the area and after a review it was determined that CSX crews would handle the incident. The governor’s office says the West Virginia Emergency Management Division was monitoring the derailment and Department of Environmental Protection personnel were headed to the scene. The cause remains under investigation.

