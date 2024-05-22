Family starts Gofundme for 21-year-old killed in hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Family of 21-year-old Kimberly Alissa Espinoza, is now raising funds to help with funeral costs after she was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on May 19.
Espinoza's loved ones said they are saddened by this event, and it has left their family devastated.
"We are asking the public and Lowrider Community & Car & Truck Scene to come together in unity to help pay for these expenses," stated the fundraising page.
Police have charged 25-year-old Leslie Lopez with collision involving death.
According to police, Lopez took off without helping Espinoza. Investigators said Espinoza was trying to cross the street at a non-designated crossing area when she was struck.
She later died at the hospital.
