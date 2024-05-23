ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Red Flag Warning, warm, dry & windy Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For your Thursday we are continuing a warm, dry, windy, weather pattern. A Fire weather watch is in effect till 11PM with a Red Flag warning active from 12PM-9 PM.

Temperatures throughout the region are expected to reach the low 90s. Conditions still remain dry with no rain chances in our forecast and humidity remaining below 15%.

Winds will pick up just a tad today looking to peak at 35-40 MPH.

We will continue to see similar weather patterns into the weekend with winds picking up even further for Saturday.