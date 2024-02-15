Liberal Russian politician loses appeal against officials’ ruling to bar him from presidential race

MOSCOW (AP) — A liberal Russian politician has lost an appeal contesting the decision by election official barring him from running in next month’s vote that President Vladimir Putin is all but certain to win. Boris Nadezhdin had made calling for halting the conflict in Ukraine his chief campaign slogan and his removal from the race indicates authorities won’t tolerate any public opposition to the Kremlin’s action. A week ago, Nadezhdin was rejected as a candidate in the presidential balloting by Russia’s Central Election Commission. Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday turned down his appeal against technical aspects of the election officials’ decision. The court is yet to consider his other appeal against the commission’s ruling.

