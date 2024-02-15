North Dakota lieutenant governor launches gubernatorial bid against congressman

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller announced her campaign for governor on Thursday. Gov. Doug Burgum is not seeking a third term. Miller joins U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s, North Dakota’s lone congressman, in the Republican race for governor. Republicans have held the governor’s office since 1992. Burgum appointed Miller, a longtime businesswoman, as lieutenant governor in December 2022, after former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford resigned. She was previously chief operating officer of the governor’s office. North Dakota’s dominant Republican Party will endorse candidates for state offices in April, and voters in the June primary election will nominate candidates for November.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.